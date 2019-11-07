Three people banned from owning animals after 'filthy and starving' pets discovered by SPCA in Leith

Cherie Moore, 31, Robyn Moore (nee Daniels), 32, and Aaron Cummings, 32, admitted to failing to provide the basic needs, including suitable environment, veterinary treatment and diet, for nine cats, one dog and one rabbit.

Police were called after a Scottish SPCA investigation discovered the creatures in various states of starvation and bad health at Cable Wynd House in Leith.

They discovered 'cramped and filthy' living conditions, with four cats in one room eating food so hungrily it was causing them to choke.

Two of the cats which were discovered.

The other cats were kept in a room with no food or water provided.

Scottish SPCA chief inspector Paul Anderson said, “The living environment for these animals was cramped and filthy.

"The majority of the cats were contained in two rooms.

“Upon entering the rooms, our inspectors were overwhelmed with the smell of ammonia.

The dog, honey.

“Four cats were in one room, eating food so hungrily, it was causing them to choke. They were clearly starving.

“No food or water was provided in the other room where three other cats were kept.

“The dog, Honey, was in a lean condition and had a visible skin condition that had caused hair loss along her back and down her legs.

“She appeared very anxious and mentally highly strung. She was pacing around the room and was scratching excessively.

The rabbit, snowy, who has had to be put down.

A vet examination showed that the cats were suffering from issues ranging from emaciation and dehydration, to flea infestation and visible signs of stress, such as excessive itching.

The rabbit, Snowy, was in such bad condition that he has since had to be put to sleep on vet's advice.

The dog and cats have now been successfully re-homed.