Oliver McShane made several grossly offensive phone calls to staff at Roodlands General Hospital where he made threats of mass murder and self-harm.

McShane, also known as John Brave, called one medic “a disabled freak” before stating he was being “pushed towards a killing spree”.

The 28-year-old also made threats to “stab every woman’ in their privates while he told a shocked social worker that he “deserved to be blown up and deserved to be raped”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thug threatened staff at East Lothian Community Hospital

McShane pleaded guilty to two offences of sending offensive communications in 2019 and 2020 when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month.

He returned to the dock for sentencing to be told by a sheriff his actions were “frankly horrible”.

Sheriff Robert Fife sentenced McShane to complete 300 hours of unpaid work and placed him under the supervision of the social work department for the next 15 months.

Last month the court was told McShane, of Niddrie, Edinburgh, first made phone the abusive calls to staff at the East Lothian hospital in October 2019.

He was said to have threatened a clinical psychologist by making comments about “killing [the doctor] and sexually molesting her body”.

McShane also made shocking comments to hospital staff where he “made reference to mass murder” and threatened to self harm.

A further call was made the following month that saw McShane threaten staff he “was going to come up [to the hospital] and stab every woman in their vagina”.

The court heard he also threatened to “forcibly insert a knife and cause injury” to several female members of staff.

Further calls on the same day saw McShane label one staff member as “a disabled freak” and stated he was being “pushed towards a killing spree”.

Serial offender McShane also sent abusive text messages to a social worker the following year describing the man as “a lying c***” and stating he “deserved to be blown up and deserved to be raped”.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.