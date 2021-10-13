Thug threatened to torch Police Scotland officers during Edinburgh flat stand-off

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

David Matheson, 36, also poured a liquid over his head claiming it was petrol and threatened to set himself alight during the three hour standoff in the city’s Pennywell last year.

Matheson launched missiles including plates and bottles at police officers from the first floor balcony before threatening to jump.

Stand-off: David Matheson

The violent siege saw riot officers, a taser-trained officer, a police dog and handler, the fire service and two ambulances attend the scene.

Matheson was sentenced at Edinburgh Sheriff Court after he had previously pleaded guilty to two serious charges last month.

Sheriff Kenneth Campbell QC was told there was “clearly a mental health background” to the offence and Matheson had taken alcohol and pills that day.

Defence lawyer Sandra Walker added her client was currently attending sessions with Wellbeing Scotland and was now in a new relationship.

The sheriff said Matheson was in the dock on “serious matters” but decided to spare him a prison sentence and issued a community payback order as an alternative to custody.

Matheson was placed on an 18-month supervision order and told he must adhere to a conduct requirement and attend psychiatric appointments when required to do so.

Matheson, from Glasgow, was staying at his partner’s flat in Edinburgh when she was rushed to hospital on August 9 last year.

The lout then became involved in arguments on the Facebook video app with friends of the woman who blamed him for her illness.

Matheson brandished a knife at the screen and made threats to “stab and slash” one of the woman’s friends.

He sliced his cheek open leading the friends to report his behaviour to the police where they him on the balcony shouting obscenities and throwing objects at them.

The court heard Matheson was seen “throwing missiles” including glass bottles and plates at police and threatening to “pour petrol on the officers”.

He also threatened to jump off the first floor balcony and he was seen to pour an unknown liquid which he claimed was petrol through his letterbox into the communal stair.

The siege was ended after three hours when police negotiators managed to talk Matheson into opening the front door and giving himself up.

