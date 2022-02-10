Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Alexander Scoular claimed the woman had been cheating on him before he carried out a frenzied and prolonged attack at the woman’s home in Edinburgh last year.

Scoular, 40, punched and kicked his victim and attempted to smother her with a pillow while the brute also dragged her into a bath and poured cold water over her.

Scoular was sentenced at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to assaulting the woman along with a series of further charges.

Defending lawyer Matthew Nicholson said his client was had “consumed alcohol that day” and the “he accepts he behaved poorly towards his partner”.

In sentencing Sheriff Douglas Keir said: “On any reasonable viewing this was a terrifying ordeal.

“You smothered her, choked her and she thought you were going to kill her.

“It is quite clear the only disposal is a custodial sentence.”

Scoular was jailed for a total of 22 months and was handed a two year non-harassment order banning him from contacting the woman.

Last month the court was told a drunk Scoular arrived at the woman’s home in the Calder area on March 27 last year.

The court heard during the prolonged assault the woman believed Scoular was “going to kill her” after he had grabbed her by the throat.

Scoular also pushed her on to a bed where he “straddled her” and covered her face with a pillow in an attempt to “smother her”.

The court was also told the victim was so terrified she wet herself as she was dumped in the bath and covered in cold water.

The woman fought the coward off by kicking him between the legs but as she attempted to flee the home he dragged her back in to continue the attack.

The court was told the woman was left with a series of injuries including cuts and bruises to her neck, head, arms, hands and legs.

She eventually managed to escape and after attending at a friend’s house the police were contacted.

Officers then arrived to find Scoular, of the city’s Clovenstone, outside the friend’s home shouting and brandishing a wooden pole.

The court was told the violent attack took place after Scoular believed the woman was “involved with a male” who lived near to her.

