TikTok video captures shocking moment Edinburgh youths hang on to tram in reckless stunt

The reckless youngsters were seen hanging on to the moving vehicle as it went along Princes Street.

The shocking footage was shared on social video platform TikTok by @twelve50tv in a post that reads: 'Spotted these wee guys making full use of the trams Edinburgh city centre, wouldn’t chance trying this'.

The short clip was filmed from the upper floor of a Lothian Bus that was passing the tram at the time.

