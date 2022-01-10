Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following the robbery which saw suspects steal a four-figure sum.

The incident happened around 10.45pm on Thursday, 6 January 2022, a 24-year-old man, who had finished his shift at the Scotmid store on Leven Street was walking on Spey Street, was approached by two men who forced him into a blue Volkswagen Tiguan car.

The men drove him back to the store, where they threatened him and made him open the premises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information.

The suspects then stole a four-figure sum of cash from the store and drove off at around 11.25pm.

Officers investigating the incident found the Tiguan, which was bearing registration number SF08 WPU, alight within Lochend Park, next to the basketball court.

It has been established that the vehicle was stolen from a break-in at the Maybury Car Sales in Turnberry Road on 12 December 2021.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait from Edinburgh Division CID, said: “We believe that this was a targeted attack and that those responsible had been following the victim prior to approaching him and forcing him to allow them entry to his place of work.

“While this was a very frightening experience for him, thankfully he was uninjured and we are now pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace the suspects.

“If you recognise their description, or believe you have seen the Volkswagen Tiguan, either in the hours surrounding this incident, or in the last few weeks, then please contact police immediately.

“Similarly, anyone with any other information is also asked to come forward.”