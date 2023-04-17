Tranent caravan fire: Smoke seen from Prestonpans with police suspecting wilful fireraising
Smoke billowing from a caravan on fire in Tranent on Sunday evening could be seen in nearby Prestonpans, with police treating the incident as wilful fireraising.
Police and fire crews attended the incident on Edinburgh Road at around 6.30pm. Nobody was injured in the fire.
One eyewitness said: “Oh my. Hope everyone is ok. It looks like a big fire in Tranent. I can see it from Prestonpans.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a caravan on fire on Edinburgh Road in Tranent around 6.25pm on Sunday, 16 April, 2023.
“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was injured. The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”