Musselburgh murder bid survivor in court for threatening social worker
A county man who was the subject of a terrifying attempted murder attack has appeared in court himself after he admitted to behaving in a threatening manner towards a social worker.
Rhys Reynolds suffered horrific injuries after he was set upon by an armed gang in Musselburgh on December 31, 2018.
During the attack Reynolds had a rock dropped on his head and suffered knife wounds, facial fractures and bleeding to the brain.
He was repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped on in addition to being assaulted with weapons during the murder bid at the town’s Delta Drive.
Five men and a teenager were eventually jailed for a total of 47 years for their part in the attack though most had their sentences cut on appeal.
The gang attacked Reynolds with knives, a metal pole and a rock or slab. He was also repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped on.
Man jailed for role in brutal Musselburgh street murder bid has sentence referred to High Court on appeal
Reynolds, 29, himself has in Edinburgh Sheriff Court for sentencing after he had previously pleaded guilty to sending abusive text messages to social worker Irina Rasch.
He admitted to behaving aggressively towards Ms Rasch by sending her texts containing swearing and abusive remarks between November 23 and 26, 2020.
Sheriff Matthew Auchincloss was told the situation arose between him and the social worker following the birth of Reynolds’ child.
During the hearing Reynolds, of Tranent, told the sheriff “I was out of order - I put my hands up to that”.
Sheriff Auchincloss acknowledged his remarks and sentenced him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work as punishment.