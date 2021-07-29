Tranent theft: Brazen thieves steal motorbike from driveway in East Lothian

Police say the owner parked and secured the Honda CB125F on a drive in Carlaverock Close, Tranent, on Monday, July 26.

But the white motorbike had disappeared by lunchtime the next day.

Offering a description, officers said the bike has “Honda CB125F” engraved on the fuel tank and below the seat, along with black fairing on the body.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information relating to the theft is asked to call 101, quoting CR/048821/21.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.