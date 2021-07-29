Tranent theft: Brazen thieves steal motorbike from driveway in East Lothian
Thieves have stolen a motorcycle from a driveway in East Lothian.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 9:55 am
Updated
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 2:12 pm
Police say the owner parked and secured the Honda CB125F on a drive in Carlaverock Close, Tranent, on Monday, July 26.
But the white motorbike had disappeared by lunchtime the next day.
Offering a description, officers said the bike has “Honda CB125F” engraved on the fuel tank and below the seat, along with black fairing on the body.
Anyone with information relating to the theft is asked to call 101, quoting CR/048821/21.