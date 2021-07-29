Tranent theft: Brazen thieves steal motorbike from driveway in East Lothian

Thieves have stolen a motorcycle from a driveway in East Lothian.

By Conor Marlborough
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 9:55 am
Updated Thursday, 29th July 2021, 2:12 pm

Police say the owner parked and secured the Honda CB125F on a drive in Carlaverock Close, Tranent, on Monday, July 26.

But the white motorbike had disappeared by lunchtime the next day.

Offering a description, officers said the bike has “Honda CB125F” engraved on the fuel tank and below the seat, along with black fairing on the body.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Anyone with information relating to the theft is asked to call 101, quoting CR/048821/21.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Offering a description, officers said the bike has “Honda CB125F” engraved on the fuel tank and below the seat, along with black fairing on the body.