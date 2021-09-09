Tranent thefts: 27-year-old man arrested and charged after alleged East Lothian thefts
Police in East Lothian confirmed that a 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into thefts from properties in Tranent.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 4:31 pm
The thefts in Tranent took place during the early hours of Sunday, May 9 in 2021.
Police Scotland said that a number of personal items were stolen from two properties, along with three vehicles.
The accused 27-year-old is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday September 9.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Further enquiries into the thefts remain ongoing.”