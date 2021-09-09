A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into thefts from properties in Tranent (Photo: Google Maps).

The thefts in Tranent took place during the early hours of Sunday, May 9 in 2021.

Police Scotland said that a number of personal items were stolen from two properties, along with three vehicles.

The accused 27-year-old is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday September 9.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Further enquiries into the thefts remain ongoing.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.