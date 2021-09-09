Tranent thefts: 27-year-old man arrested and charged after alleged East Lothian thefts

Police in East Lothian confirmed that a 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into thefts from properties in Tranent.

By Hannah Brown
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 4:31 pm
A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into thefts from properties in Tranent (Photo: Google Maps).

The thefts in Tranent took place during the early hours of Sunday, May 9 in 2021.

Police Scotland said that a number of personal items were stolen from two properties, along with three vehicles.

The accused 27-year-old is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday September 9.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Further enquiries into the thefts remain ongoing.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.