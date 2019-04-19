Translator used to help snare paranoid ex-boyfriend who threatened former partner with revenge porn

An Edinburgh driver bombarded his former partner with vile rants and threats – unaware that the police were listening in and had brought an interpreter to live translate.

Anna Szczepaniak was terrified after receiving 45 horrific voice messages from paranoid Grzegorz Radajewski, 41, in the space of a single day.

She called police and while officers and an interpreter were sitting in her home, Radajewski called again to launch another tirade of abuse in his native Polish.

Radajewski threatened to post revenge porn during a stalking campaign and later told social workers that he did not believe he had done anything wrong.

READ MORE: Second teenager charged following stabbing outside Gilmerton Aldi

Sheriff Gillian Wade said: “He has a strongly held belief that he is not in any way in the wrong. He doesn’t consider he has any problems which would require social work intervention.”

She imposed 250 hours unpaid work at Perth Sheriff Court and made Radajewski subject to an 18-month non-harassment order.

Radajewski, West Granton Road, admitted stalking his ex-partner and causing her fear or alarm at her home in Stanley, Perthshire, between March 16 and 20 last year.

He admitted threatening to post revenge porn to her friends and family, leaving abusive messages, and turning up at her home uninvited to shout and swear at her.

Solicitor John McLaughlin, defending, said his client had “trust issues” and had suspected – without any evidence – that his partner had been cheating on him.

READ MORE: Bradley Welsh murder: Devastated family won't seek revenge for fatal shooting

“He seems to have struggled with the relationship to the extent of having trust issues which sparked this off. He feels he has lost everything.”

Fiscal depute Matthew Kerr said: “They were in a relationship for a year and it came to an end in February 2018.

“On March 18 he approached her and asked if she had been cheating on him. He said he had been told she had been in Glasgow meeting another man.

“She said it was not true and that she had enough. The next day she received 45 voice messages from the accused. She was frightened by the messages and contacted police.

“At 9.30pm the police attended. At 10pm she received a call. She put it on speaker phone to allow those present to hear what was being said.

READ MORE: Man dies after falling from flat window in Wester Hailes area of Edinburgh

“Two police officers and an interpreter were present. The accused told her he would not leave her alone and he became abusive towards her in Polish. The interpreter translated what the accused was saying to help the officers.”

Sheriff Wade said: “They were very threatening and very, very unpleasant messages and the number of them are a cause for great concern.”