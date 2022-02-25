Edinburgh crime: Tributes and shock as the city comes to term with the death of Dawn Trusler as man appears in court
Messages of love and grief are left as locals struggle to come to terms with the death of Dawn Trusler.
Emergency services were called to an address in Stenhouse Gardens North on Monday morning where the body of Dawn Trusler was found.
A man has now appeared in court after being arrested for her murder.
Tributes have been pouring in for Dawn, with comments including: “So sad.. such a lovely person .. fly high beautiful” and “Rest easy my girl.”
Another added: “Love u cuz fly high with the angels dawn justice will be done but we will never get u bk x” with someone else writing: “So sad R.I P Dawn sleep tight god bless you xx.”
One neighbour told the Edinburgh Evening News: “"It used to be such a peaceful community. I didn’t know the woman but she was young. It’s tragic.”
And another said: “"It’s terrible. Everyone is shaken up by it.
"I hope the family gets answers about what happened to the woman."
Read More
Joseph Cummings made a private appearance in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday where he faced charges of murder, police assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.
The 37-year-old, from Edinburgh, made no plea and he was remanded in custody ahead of a second court hearing due within eight days.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said at the time: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 45-year-old woman in Edinburgh.