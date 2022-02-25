Emergency services were called to an address in Stenhouse Gardens North on Monday morning where the body of Dawn Trusler was found.

A man has now appeared in court after being arrested for her murder.

Tributes have been pouring in for Dawn, with comments including: “So sad.. such a lovely person .. fly high beautiful” and “Rest easy my girl.”

Another added: “Love u cuz fly high with the angels dawn justice will be done but we will never get u bk x” with someone else writing: “So sad R.I P Dawn sleep tight god bless you xx.”

One neighbour told the Edinburgh Evening News: “"It used to be such a peaceful community. I didn’t know the woman but she was young. It’s tragic.”

And another said: “"It’s terrible. Everyone is shaken up by it.

"I hope the family gets answers about what happened to the woman."

Joseph Cummings made a private appearance in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday where he faced charges of murder, police assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

The 37-year-old, from Edinburgh, made no plea and he was remanded in custody ahead of a second court hearing due within eight days.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said at the time: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 45-year-old woman in Edinburgh.

