Dawn Trusler was found dead at a house in Stenhouse Gardens North at around 9.30am on Monday. Officers had been called to reports of a sudden death.

The news of her death has shocked the community, with tributes and messages of support for Ms Trusler’s family having flooded in.

One person, who went to school with Ms Trusler’s brother, said her death was “very sad news indeed” and described the victim as a “lovely, lovely girl”.

Edinburgh crime: Tributes and shock as the city comes to term with the death of Dawn Trusler as man appears in court

Others said she was “such a lovely person”, “one of a kind” and “a beautiful woman”.

"RIP Dawn. You were one in a million and a good friend. You’ll be sadly missed,” another wrote.

Speaking in the days following Ms Trusler’s death, neighbours spoke to the Evening News about their horror at what had happened on their doorstep.

One said: "It used to be such a peaceful community. I didn’t know the woman but she was young. It’s tragic.”

And another said: “"It’s terrible. Everyone is shaken up by it.

"I hope the family gets answers about what happened to the woman."

Joseph Cummings was arrested in connection with her death and was later charged with murder. He made a private appearance in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday where he faced charges of murder, police assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

The 37-year-old, from Edinburgh, made no plea and he was remanded in custody ahead of a second court hearing due within eight days.

