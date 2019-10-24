Tributes paid to girl, 15, found dead in Edinburgh park
Friends of a teenager who was found dead in the Capital's George V Park have paid tribute to her on social media.
The 15-year-old has been named locally as Sephora Laforge. She was a pupil at George Watson's College.
Police cordoned off the park, on the edge of the New Town, on Tuesday morning after the discovery of a body at around 7.40am.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
Friends of the girl described her as 'one in a million'.
One posted: "'I wish I could tell her everything is going to be OK. We are all devastated."
Another friend added: "Gone but never forgotten, gorgeous”.
It is understood they are organising a lantern tribute to the teenager in the park over the coming week.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing and the death is being treated as unexplained at this stage.
“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”