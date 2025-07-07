Two men charged in connection with death of teenager following 'disturbance' at Broxburn property
Two men aged 25 and 28 years old have been arrested and charged after police were called to a disturbance at a property in Broxburn, West Lothian that left an 18-year-old dead.
Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a property on McCann Avenue in Broxburn at around 1.15am on Friday, 4 July. Emergency services attended and three men aged 18, 25 and 28 were taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.
However, 18-year-old Adam Nevin succumbed to his injuries and died in hospital on Sunday, July 6.
The other two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death. They are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, July 7, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.