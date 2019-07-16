Two charged after alleged assault at Edinburgh post office

Have your say

Two people have been charged following an alleged assault at an Edinburgh post office.

The incident, which happened at around 1.40pm on Monday 15 July, was alleged to have been linked to a disturbance within the Forrest Road Post Office.

The scene outside Forrest Road yesterday (Photo: Sam Chan)

One person was left with a cut under their eye which was treated by paramedics on the scene.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Police were called at around 1.40pm on Monday 15 July regarding a disturbance within the shop.

"One person suffered a minor cut under their eye. Two people have been charged with assault."