Two children charged after boy, 10, assaulted in Edinburgh

Two children have been charged in connection with the assault of a 10-year-old boy in Edinburgh.

The boy was attacked in the south-east of Edinburgh on Wednesday, October 30th.

Two boys have been charged in connection with the attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said two boys - aged 11 and 13 - have been charged following the assault.