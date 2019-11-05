Two children charged after boy, 10, assaulted in Edinburgh

Two boys - aged 11 and 13 - have been charged.

By jamie mckenzie
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 1:40 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 1:44 pm

Two children have been charged in connection with the assault of a 10-year-old boy in Edinburgh.

Read More

Read More
Youths charged over anti-social behaviour in Linlithgow

The boy was attacked in the south-east of Edinburgh on Wednesday, October 30th.

Two boys have been charged in connection with the attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police said two boys - aged 11 and 13 - have been charged following the assault.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "An 11-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy have been charged in connection with the assault and a report will be sent to the Scottish children's reporter."