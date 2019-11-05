Two children charged after boy, 10, assaulted in Edinburgh
Two boys - aged 11 and 13 - have been charged.
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 1:40 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 1:44 pm
Two children have been charged in connection with the assault of a 10-year-old boy in Edinburgh.
The boy was attacked in the south-east of Edinburgh on Wednesday, October 30th.
Police said two boys - aged 11 and 13 - have been charged following the assault.
A spokeswoman for the force said: "An 11-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy have been charged in connection with the assault and a report will be sent to the Scottish children's reporter."