Two men charged after serious assault outside Causewayside pub

Police in Edinburgh have arrested and charged two men in connection with a serious assault in the south of the city.

The incident happened around 9.20pm on Saturday, December 29 2018 outside the Scotch Hop Bar, on Causewayside.

A 29-year-old man was walking home when he was assaulted, sustaining serious facial injuries which required treatment at St John’s Hospital, in Livingston.

The men, aged 31 and 29, are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Detectives would like to thank the public for their support during the investigation.

