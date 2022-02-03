Two men in court accused of abducting Edinburgh Scotmid worker and robbing store
Two men have appeared in court accused of abducting a supermarket worker and stealing a four figure cash sum.
Tony Monteith, 28, and Connor Monteith, 26, faced allegations of abduction, assault and robbery and wilful fire raising when they both appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday.
The pair made no plea during the private hearing and they were both remanded in custody.
The petition case, which was heard before a sheriff only, was continued for further examination and is expected to call again within eight days.
It is alleged a 24-year-old supermarket worker was kidnapped from a street in Leith and forced to open the Scotmid store i Tollcross at around 10pm on January 6 this year.
It is then alleged a four-figure sum was stolen from the store in Leven Street before the culprits fled in a vehicle.
Following the alleged robbery police discovered a blue Volkswagen Tiguan on fire in Lochend Park and have appealed for witnesses.