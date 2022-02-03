Tony Monteith, 28, and Connor Monteith, 26, faced allegations of abduction, assault and robbery and wilful fire raising when they both appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday.

The pair made no plea during the private hearing and they were both remanded in custody.

The petition case, which was heard before a sheriff only, was continued for further examination and is expected to call again within eight days.

The Scotmid in Leven Street, Tollcross. Two men are accused of robbing it after abducting a store worker from Spey Street in Leith.

It is alleged a 24-year-old supermarket worker was kidnapped from a street in Leith and forced to open the Scotmid store i Tollcross at around 10pm on January 6 this year.

It is then alleged a four-figure sum was stolen from the store in Leven Street before the culprits fled in a vehicle.

Following the alleged robbery police discovered a blue Volkswagen Tiguan on fire in Lochend Park and have appealed for witnesses.

