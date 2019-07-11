Two men in court over Saughton housebreaking

Two men have been charged following a housebreaking in the Saughton area of Edinburgh.

The incident, which involved the theft of several designer and electrical items, happened in the Saughton Mains Gardens area in the early hours of Monday, July 8th.

Police officers from the Community Investigation Unit on pro-active patrol in the Cowgate area arrested two men in connection with the incident at 6pm later that same day.

Inquiries conducted in the Stenhouse area of the city led to the recovery of the stolen items, which have now been reunited with their owner.

Police said that two men, aged 28 and 54, appeared before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday 9th July.