Two missing West Lothian teenagers found safe and well
Two teenagers who went missing from the Winchburgh area of West Lothian on Saturday have been found safe and well.
Friday, 11th October 2019, 07:06 am
Police announced late yesterday evening that Rhianne Foley, 17, and Jay Forsyth, 15, have both been found.
The two teenagers, last seen around 2pm on Saturday, were reported missing by police on Monday evening.
While both went missing from the same area at the same time, police said they were treating the missing teenagers as two seperate cases.