West Lothian crime: Two quad bikes have been stolen from a farm in West Calder
A police appeal has been launched after two quad bikes were stolen from West Lothian.
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 4:44 pm
Detectives are looking for witnesses to the theft of two quad bikes in the West Calder area.
It is believed the bikes were stolen between 6 pm and 7 pm on February 22.
Both quads were Yamaha Grizzly 350cc, one red and one green, similar to the quad pictured with the article.
Anyone with information that could assist with our enquiries are encouraged to report via 101 quoting incident number: 2923 22/02/2022.
