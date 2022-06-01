The UK wide environmental activism group has been letting down the tyres of SUV’s across the country, in an effort to make it “impossible to own an SUV” in the city.

There have been multiple hits across the Capital in the last two months, including targeted operations in Leith, Portobello, Hillside, Marchmont, Bruntsfield and the New Town.

The activists announced that they have stepped up their activity since the local council elections in order to put pressure on councillors and politicians.

On Tuesday night, the group struck again, saying: “Ten SUVs disarmed in Merchiston area of Edinburgh last night by Tyre Extinguishers, in the shadow of elite £15,000 a year private school.”

The group also tweeted on Wednesday morning: “SCOTTISH RIVALRY KICKS OFF AS EDINBURGH & GLASGOW COMPETE TO DEFLATE SUVs

“A new group, "The Deflationists", disarmed 70 SUVs in Glasgow's Shawlands / Newlands area last night, while in Edinburgh, 10 SUVs in Merchiston were disarmed.

“Rest of UK, Scotland is showing you up!”

Many locals have called for police intervention, though as the cars are not actually being damaged, it does not count as vandalism.

However, Police Scotland has released warnings to the group, and have encouraged motorists to contact them should they find their car targeted.

Margaret Graham, city-centre councillor told the Edinburgh Evening News earlier this week that the actions should be treated as anti social behaviour.

She explained: “It’s so frustrating for people but the group are being very clever by not actually damaging vehicles.

"It should be viewed as anti social behaviour.

"It’s definitely a nuisance and a danger to people, as well as causing alarm.

"When people are in a rush, you can see how it would be easy to not notice the tyres are deflated and try to drive off.”

Tyre Extinguishers say this is why they leave a leaflet on the car, to alert the driver as to what has happened.