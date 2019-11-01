Unbelievable video shows youths smashing up Just Eat bikes near Leith Walk

This footage shows the moment that youths targeted Just Eat hire bikes docked off Leith Walk in an early morning raid.

The incident happened on Brunswick Street, just off the busy Leith Walk, at around 1am on Friday, November 1.

According to one local resident who sent the Evening News this footage, this is the second time in as many months that this dock of bikes have been vandalised by a gang of youths.

The frustrated resident, who wishes to be known as Calum, was awoken in the early hours by the sound of the vandals smashing up the bikes.

He took to his window to tell them to stop, but a smaller group returned shortly after to contiune their act of distruction.

Calum said: "This is the second time in two months they've targeted these bikes.

"The first time they smahed them off the dock and then took them for a joy ride down the street.

"This time I confronted them from the window and told them I'd called the police. They hurled some abuse at me before heading off up Leith Walk."

That wasn't the end of it...

After heading up Leith Walk, the group, described as between 14 and 16-year-olds, returned in smaller numbers and continued to trash the bikes.

Calum added: "They went for a walk and then came back and had another go, which is when this video is from.

"I phones the non-emergency police number and was on hold for about 10 minutes. I don't think they turned up."

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Police in Edinburgh were contacted shortly after midnight on Friday, 1 November following reports that a number of youths were causing a disturbance in the Brunswick Street area and attempting to steal bicycles.

"One of the bikes was recovered in the Lochend Park area.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information to identify those involved should call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0068 of 1 November. Alternatively a report can be made to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."