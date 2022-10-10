Union calls for zero tolerance over abuse of shopworkers, as fireworks ban for under 18s comes into force

It comes as legislation to improve public safety by banning the supply of fireworks to under-18s is set to come into force today (Monday October 10).

The Fireworks and Pyrotechnics (Scotland) Act will also see attacks on emergency workers using fireworks become “aggravating factors” taken into account when courts sentence offenders.

Police Scotland have warned “do not risk it’ as offenders could face a £5,000 fine, six months in prison – or both.

The ban comes into force ahead of bonfire night.

Work is also under way to bring in a licensing system, mandatory training for people wishing to purchase fireworks, and powers for local authorities to designate firework control zones.

Last year Edinburgh South MSP Daniel Johnson brought in the ground-breaking protection of workers legislation, which will dish out tougher sentences for those who abuse or assault shopworkers, particularly if they are enforcing an age restriction.

But Tracy Gilbert Usdaw regional officer for Scotland said staff on the frontline enforcing the new rules will face abuse from ‘frustrated and angry’ customers when they are ID’d.

It's hoped the ban will prevent incidents like this one in Craigentinny

Surveys show that 9 in 10 suffer abuse from customers, two-thirds were threatened and 12 per cent assaulted.

“Restricting the sale of fireworks to over 18s is a welcome step forward for public safety.

“We have all been horrified by reports of emergency service workers being attacked by people using fireworks as a weapon and there is no doubt that in the wrong hands they are very dangerous.

“Asking for age identification can lead to abuse from frustrated and angry customers. Many of our members feel they are damned if they ask for ID and damned if they don't.

“We still need employers to make it easier for staff to report attacks and abuse, highlight the legislation to improve confidence, backed up with training, and promote the importance of reporting all incidents.

“At the same time, we need significant investment in the justice system to ensure victims get justice.

“Violence and abuse are not an acceptable part of the job. Retail employers, police and the courts need to make stores safer and give staff the support and

