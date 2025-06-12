A 36-year-old man has been arrested after drugs with an estimated street value of around £340,000 were recovered in Uphall

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged after Police Scotland discovered a cannabis cultivation worth an estimated £340,000 at an address in Uphall.

Around 9.40am on Wednesday, 11 June officers attended an address in the South Middleton area where the cannabis cultivation was discovered within.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The individual is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court today. Police, who called the bust a ‘significant recovery’, said enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Sergeant John Irvine said: “This is a significant recovery and is an example of our efforts to disrupt the activity of illegal drugs in Scotland.

“Drugs cause misery in our communities and the public has an important role to play in helping Police Scotland target those responsible for the cultivation, supply and sale of illegal substances.

"In addition, this recovery underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country's Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

"Anyone with any information or concerns about drugs in their community can call Police Scotland on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."