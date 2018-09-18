Vandals deliberately set house on fire in West Lothian

A residential property in West Lothian had its windows smashed and was deliberately torched in an early morning fire-raising attack.

Police in West Lothian have launched an appeal following a wilful fire-raising incident at an address in Haig Crescent, Bathgate.

The incident happened around 5.30am on Monday when a property was found to be ablaze with its windows smashed.

Police and emergency services attended and the fire was quickly extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

No occupants were hurt as a result of the fire.

The fire is believed to have been deliberate and officers are now appealing for witnesses.

Detective Constable Lynn Myles of Livingston’s Criminal Investigating Department said: “This fire had the potential to become extremely serious and it was only due to the prompt action of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service that a minimal amount of damage was caused.

“It is essential that we trace those involved in this incident as soon as possible.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Haig Crescent area of Bathgate in the early hours of Monday, September 17, and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch with us at their earliest convenience.”

Those with information are asked to contact officers at Livingston CID on 101, quoting incident number 0429 of September 17.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital