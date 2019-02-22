Vandals graffiti chapel ruin in Holyrood Park near foot of Arthur’s Seat

This shocking picture shows the result of vandals spraying graffiti on a chapel ruin in Holyrood Park near the foot of Arthur’s Seat.

The image shows what appears to be blue and yellow lettering, or a ‘tag,’ on the stonework of the medieval St Anthony’s Chapel which stands on a rocky outrcrop overlooking St Margaret’s Loch.

The graffiti on St Anthony's Chapel. Pic: Nathan Charles

Police said the incident took place sometime between 5:30pm on Tuesday and 8:15am on Wednesday.

The picture was taken by Nathan Charles, who is a regular visitor to Arthur’s Seat.

He has been angered by the act of vandalism and said the structure has been “ruined.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh received a report of vandalism to a monument at St Anthony’s Chapel in Holyrood Park, which took place sometime between 5.30pm on Tuesday 19th and 8.15am on Wednesday 20th February. Anyone with information about this is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0542 of 20th February, or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Arthur's Seat in Holyrood Park in Edinburgh, with the ruin of St Anthony's Chapel in the foreground. Pic: Jon Savage

The act of vandalism comes just weeks after it was revealed that Edinburgh council officials want to create a ‘tagging database’ as part of a city-wide clampdown on graffiti.

Under the plans, council may start serving enforcement notices on the owners of private properties if they refuse to tackle unsightly graffiti.

