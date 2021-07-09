Walker Drive: Two men hospitalised then arrested after a disturbance on South Queensferry street
Two men were taken to hospital before being arrested by police after a disturbance was reported in South Queensferry.
Police were called to the disturbance on Walker Drive in South Queensferry around 8.30 pm on Thursday.
Two men, aged 41 and 40, were taken to the Royal Infirmary after the incident to be treated before they were then discharged.
Officers then arrested both men in relation to the incident and they are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later today (Friday).
