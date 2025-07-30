Warning after counterfeit vodka seized by Food Standards Scotland

Midlothian Council’s Environmental Health Officers have been checking licensed premises after Food Standards Scotland (FSS) issued a public health warning about counterfeit vodka.

The FSS confirmed the vodka it seized contained the chemical isopropyl, which can be harmful and even fatal if consumed.

The counterfeit vodka recovered was sold in 35cl bottles (commonly known as half bottles) and fraudulently labelled as Glen’s.

When opened, the counterfeit vodka may have a strange smell and taste differently to genuine vodka and therefore should not be drunk.

​Genuine bottles of Glen's will carry these markings, with no variance in their details.

If consumed, even small amounts of isopropyl can be dangerous.

Symptoms of isopropyl alcohol poisoning include abdominal pain, vomiting, dizziness, headaches, confusion, slow breathing, and in severe cases, coma or death.

Counterfeit products with isopropyl alcohol will smell and taste very different to normal alcohol.

Every genuine bottle of Glen’s vodka has a laser etched lotcode applied to the bottle between the rear label and the base of the bottle.

They will also have the following markings on the base of the bottle - the highlighted three identifiers pictured will not vary in either position or detail.

A spokesperson for FSS said that the organisation is currently unaware of how widely the counterfeit vodka has been distributed.

They said: “The scale of distribution of counterfeit product is still unknown so if you believe you may have consumed alcohol that has a strong smell and a very different taste to normal and are showing any of the symptoms described, please contact the NHS 24 on 111 immediately.

“If symptoms care severe, call 999.”

Anyone who believes that they may have bought this counterfeit vodka by detecting a strong smell or taste that is different from normal, do not drink it or dispose of it, but please contact FSS Scottish Food Crime and Incidents Unit – [email protected] – for further advice.

Alternatively contact Scottish Food Crime Hotline anonymously on 0800 028 7926 or online, if you have any information.