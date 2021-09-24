Accoriding to Police Scotland, the incident took place around 8.45pm on Thursday (September 23), on a walkway commonly referred to as the Warriston Path, near to the opening at Boat Green.

The victim, a 33-year-old woman, was approached and threatened by a man, before she ran to the nearby Tesco supermarket.

It is believed the man left in the opposite direction.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in the Broughton Road area.

Police said the suspect is described as being a white man, in his mid-50s, around 5ft 9, medium build and bald. He was wearing a tight-fitting long-sleeved dark green jumper, blue jeans and a black fabric face mask. He spoke with a Scottish accent and was said to have a bow legged gait.

Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe, from Edinburgh CID, said in a statement: “It is thankful that the victim was not injured as a result of this incident, however she was left badly shaken.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the Warriston Road, Boat Green or Broughton Road areas last night and believes they may have seen the man in question to please come forward. We are also keen to speak with any motorists with potential dash cam footage from the area at that time.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 3505 of 23 September. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

