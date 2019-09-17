Watch as brazen thief enters Edinburgh building and steals bag containing woman's immigration documents

Have your say

A bare-faced criminal has been caught on CCTV stealing a woman’s backpack containing her immigration documents.

Footage shows the man walking into a building in Forth Street, Edinburgh, at 2:45pm on Saturday.

The thief entered the building and made off with a rucksack.

About five minutes later he is seen grabbing a backpack from a chair before running out through a door leading into the street.

The victim of the crime was attending a Bengali class in the building at the time of the incident.

The black backpack contained her biometric card, an immigration document allowing her to study in the UK, bank cards and her wallet.

A friend of the victim, who preferred not to be named, said: “The most important item is her biometric card, her student ID card, that is her main loss.

“She’s more sad about that than anything else.”

The man is white and was wearing a dark, hooded top, black trousers and white and red trainers at the time of the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said no arrests have been made since the theft and enquiries are ongoing.

Any witnesses to the incident or those with information that might help are asked to call 101 quoting 2775 14/09.