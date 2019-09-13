Watch as brazen thieves stroll into Edinburgh flats to steal bike in broad daylight

BRAZEN bike thieves have been caught on camera nicking a cycle from a Lochend block of flats in broad daylight.

The light-fingered pair were filmed sneaking into the complex at lunchtime before wheeling out the £250 ride.

Clodagh with her Rockrider 520

Gutted owner Clodagh NicLochlainn appealed for help in tracking down here pride and joy and for others to be vigilant to help thwart thieves.

“It seems you can’t leave a bike anywhere in the city recently as since this has happened. I’ve been looking into it and there are multiple bikes stolen daily,” said Clodagh, 27.

In a bitter irony, she only left her distinctive luminous yellow Rockrider 520 at home on the day it was stolen because a mountain biking injury prevented her from riding it.

“I normally ride it to work but I had a hospital appointment that day for a separated shoulder,” said the hotel front office manager.

“My boyfriend phoned me and asked me if I’d taken my bike and I just told him obviously not, I was in so much pain.”

Clodagh called on the community to help police in cracking down on bike thieves across Edinburgh.

“The police are not acting on it as they are obviously low priority cases, but collectively surely something can be done.

“These guys came ready as it was chained up so they’ve brought a bolt cutters or similar just as if they’re out doing their daily jobs.

“This bike was worth just £250, but when they all add up these guys are rinsing our city.”

And she argued only by getting tough with thieves will the Capital be able to meet targets of encouraging more eco-friendly modes of transport.

“If we want less cars then we need more bikes, but if there are no consequences for those who are stealing them, then how can we comfortably use bike racks

“ And for me, they were just outside of my door - the brazen cheek.”

Residents are now being warned not to buzz in any visitors not for them while Clodagh called on the community as a whole to rally against the thieves.

“We need to change the attitude that it’s just another bike stolen,” she said. “If you see something suspicious, don’t just stand by.

“The police aren’t going to investigate every bike worth a couple of hundred pounds going missing, they’ve got other stuff to do.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed officers are investigating the theft shortly before 2pm on September 2 and “inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact officers on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.