An interior designer in Canonmills was first made aware of the incident after hearing a ‘weird sound’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh resident captured the moment a speeding car drove over a segregated area for cyclists – ‘annihilating’ a series of bollards in the process.

Mark Doherty, who works at bathroom showroom Napier Interiors in Canonmills, was working late on Saturday night (December 9) when he was suddenly alerted to a strange noise outside his shop. But it would not be until the following Monday when he was returning to work that he noticed a series of bollards on the road had been damaged, and found a license plate belonging to a Silver Toyota Prius at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After reviewing the business’ CCTV, Mr Doherty was left shocked after learning the damage was caused by a speeding driver who had ploughed through the bollards on the corner of the road before driving off.

CCTV captured the moment a speeding car ploughed into a series of cycle path bollards. Photo: Napier Interiors

Mr Doherty, head of strategic development and design, said: “I was shocked when I saw the impact – it’s not something you expect. And the fact that the driver just smashed into it and carries on is shocking – that’s the route where I walk home from work. It’s probably not a great idea to be barrelling a car around a corner on a dark and wet night.”

The video shared with the Evening News shows the car approaching the cycle lane at speed before slamming on their brakes after they strike the bollards and then adjusting their position on the road.

Mr Doherty said the reckless driving displayed by driver could have resulted in something more serious than damaged bollards and is glad that no one was injured. The interior designer said: “If a person had been there, they would have been killed. The way it’s situated on the corner – it’s not exactly a blind spot. The car must have been going at a hell of a speed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad