Watch as speeding Edinburgh car ‘annihilates’ row of bollards in New Town, leaving local resident shocked
and live on Freeview channel 276
An Edinburgh resident captured the moment a speeding car drove over a segregated area for cyclists – ‘annihilating’ a series of bollards in the process.
Mark Doherty, who works at bathroom showroom Napier Interiors in Canonmills, was working late on Saturday night (December 9) when he was suddenly alerted to a strange noise outside his shop. But it would not be until the following Monday when he was returning to work that he noticed a series of bollards on the road had been damaged, and found a license plate belonging to a Silver Toyota Prius at the scene.
After reviewing the business’ CCTV, Mr Doherty was left shocked after learning the damage was caused by a speeding driver who had ploughed through the bollards on the corner of the road before driving off.
Mr Doherty, head of strategic development and design, said: “I was shocked when I saw the impact – it’s not something you expect. And the fact that the driver just smashed into it and carries on is shocking – that’s the route where I walk home from work. It’s probably not a great idea to be barrelling a car around a corner on a dark and wet night.”
The video shared with the Evening News shows the car approaching the cycle lane at speed before slamming on their brakes after they strike the bollards and then adjusting their position on the road.
Mr Doherty said the reckless driving displayed by driver could have resulted in something more serious than damaged bollards and is glad that no one was injured. The interior designer said: “If a person had been there, they would have been killed. The way it’s situated on the corner – it’s not exactly a blind spot. The car must have been going at a hell of a speed.”
Mr Doherty added: “One of the bollards has completely disappeared – I don’t know how far the driver took that one given the speed he was going and the other one looks like a broken match stick. I found the driver’s number plate but I didn’t find the bollard.”