Watch: Couple left gobsmacked as young trio spotted 'bus surfing' through Niddrie

Video footage filmed by the couple, who were driving through the Niddrie area of the city on Friday, shows the three hangers on clinging to the back of a No.30 Lothian Buses service to Musselburgh.

The perilous activity, known as bus surfing, is on the rise in Edinburgh and the Lothians, and has been condemned by police and road safety groups.

Speaking anonymously to the Evening News, the couple who captured the footage said they were concerned that one of the youths would injure themselves.

The youths were filmed clinging on to the back of a No.30 Lothian service through Niddrie.

They said: “We had been shopping at the Aldi near Niddrie, when we were stopped behind the bus stop with traffic.

“There was a few kids mulling about at the back of the bus but we didn’t think anything of it, and as the bus started to pull off they just dived on to the back.

“Someone really could have gotten hurt. One of the boys had his phone in one hand and was hanging on to the bus with the other.

“I don’t know if he was taking photos or just being the cool dude of the group, but it was incredibly dangerous as the bus was going 30 mph.

“We were stuck behind the bus for probably around 3 minutes because of traffic, and as the bus approached another stop, the kids would jump off and jump back on as it left.

“It’s all a bit of a giggle until someone falls off.”

The Evening News has approached Lothian Buses for comment.

