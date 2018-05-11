Watch: Dramatic footage shows wanted Edinburgh gangster fleeing police

Dramatic video has emerged of police swooping to arrest a man wanted in Edinburgh after a high-speed chase.

Police helicopter footage caught Mark Richardson weaving in and out of traffic and speeding at twice the limit on the wrong side of the road.

Richardson, right, was jailed today

Richardson, 31, was wanted on warrant as part of an organised crime investigation in Edinburgh, as well as a recall to prison order and was staying in the Glasgow area while actively avoiding police.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court, he was sentenced to 18-months in prison for culpable and reckless conduct after fleeing from officers in Glasgow at the end of 2016.

The court heard that on December 19, the Police Scotland helicopter was deployed as part of targeted activity to apprehend Richardson during which time he was spotted getting into a black Mini.

Richardson became aware of the helicopter and made off at excessive speed, driving on the pavement and the wrong side of the road before abandoning the car at an Esso petrol station in Keppochill Road.

He then got into another vehicle before subsequently being arrested by officers from the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit.

Detective Inspector Graeme Naysmith from the East OCCTU said: “Significant police resources were utilised to apprehend Mark Richardson Jnr, who was actively doing all he could to avoid detection.

“On the day of his eventual arrest, Richardson drove at speeds exceeding 65mph in a 30mph zone while fleeing police. His actions were not only reckless but exceptionally dangerous and put other motorists and members of the public at real risk of harm.

“His arrest was the culmination of extensive planning and co-operation from a range of Police Scotland departments and I want to thank all of those involved who helped ensure Richardson received another custodial sentence.”

Richardson had been part of a nine-strong major crime mob who were jailed for a total of 87 years in January.

The new jail-term will run consecutively to the eight years and nine months he was given at the high court for having a Glock handgun.

The convicted cocaine dealer had been wanted by police in 2016.