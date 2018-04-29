WATCH: Man treated in Leith Walk after late-night “assault”

SHOCKED revellers watched-on as a man was treated by paramedics after reports of a late-night attack on a busy city centre street.

Police cordoned off the pavement of Leith Walk and interviewed potential witnesses as medics bandaged the alleged victim’s head shortly after 1am yesterday (Saturday).

Officers confirmed two people have been arrested while one man was taken to hospital - his condition is not yet known.

A police spokesman said: “Police received a report of a man having been assaulted on Leith Walk near the junction with Lorne Street.

“A man was taken to hospital, two people were arrested and inquiries are continuing.”

