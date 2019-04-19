Watch: yob smashes Edinburgh private hire car with brick

A PETRIFIED private hire driver was left cowering in his car as a fare ran off without paying before returning to hurl a brick at his windscreen.

Adeel Khan was unhurt but badly shaken up by his ordeal in Gracemount on Wednesday evening.

The fare fled without paying

The quick-thinking driver managed to capture the moment his motor was smashed up on his mobile phone and hopes the video will help police snare the yob.

“I was so scared,” said the 34-year-old from Fountainbridge. “You could see the anger in his eyes and it was horrifying for me.”

He picked the fare up in Hailes Gardens, Colinton, shortly after 8.30pm and ferried him the ten minutes to Gracemount Drive.

But when Mr Khan asked for his £19 fare, the man jumped out of the car, danced a jig in the street and headed for a wall to snatch a brick.

Mr Khan's windscreen was smashed

“He wasn’t on drink or drugs but he was acting very strange. I don’t think he was a normal person,” said Mr Khan.

“He was really quiet and didn’t say anything on the journey. He was fine but then he just left the car.

“He got out and danced in the street and then ran off. But he must’ve known the area because he knew where to get a brick from.”

To Mr Khan’s horror, the man returned with the slab of masonry to wreck his windscreen and dented his bonnet before scarpering.

“Normally you hear about fares just running off without paying but nothing like this,” said Mr Khan, a private hire driver in the Capital for four years.

“This has never happened before, it’s the very first time somebody has attacked me.

“He had a rucksack with him so I was worried he might have a weapon as well or something,” he added.

Newly married Mr Khan has now been left with a bill of up to £600 to repair his Seat Toledo, while wife Elena, also 34, has been left fearful for his safety.

“She was really upset when I got home and got scared as well,” said Mr Khan. “I’m married now and have responsibilities.”

Mr Khan’s attacker is described as black, with a heavy build and long hair. He was wearing a black jacket, light grey tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and was carrying a blue bag.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating after a private hire vehicle was subject to a vandalism.

“The incident happened around 8.50pm on Wednesday 17th April in Gracemount Drive.

“Inquiries to identify the male responsible are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.