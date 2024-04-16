Watchdog's warning: Edinburgh homes lose £50K to doorstep scams

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trading Standards Scotland (TSS) has urged vigilance amid a surge in doorstep scams, mis-sold services, and botched household repairs.

The organisation has launched a 'Shut out Scammers' campaign with Police Scotland designed to raise awareness about the risks of accepting work offered by cold callers.

Shocking examples include a couple who were charged £4,500 for a step and mono-blocking outside their home, only for it to begin crumbling within days.

Prevention partners: Trading Standards, Neighbourhood Watch Scotland, Age Scotland, Police Scotland.

Another couple were conned out of £350 after being pressured into agreeing to roof repairs, but the cowboy contractor failed to turn up after offering a litany of excuses.

One woman was charged £700 for 10 minutes of tree cutting by a cold caller, leaving her garden in a mess, while someone else was ripped-off to the tune of £11,500 for gardening services.

TSS is warning that fraudsters are adapting their tactics to exploit the cost-of-living crisis, including making bogus claims to be working on behalf of the government with fake subsidy offers.

Criminals often employ online and social media ads featuring misleading information and reviews.

Councillor Maureen Chalmers: 'Vigilance vital'.

Between October last year and March, 20 people across Edinburgh and the Lothians sought help after losing £53,680 to cold callers for incomplete or unsatisfactory roofing, gardening, or driveway work.

However, the true scale of the problem is likely to be worse than indicated, as these figures do not account for unreported cases.

TSS stressed the importance of conducting thorough research into companies before agreeing to any work.

Householders should check at least three different review sites and obtain more than one quote for a piece of work.

Consumers are advised against dealing with cold callers and encouraged to seek reputable local traders, with vetted options available on the Society of Chief Officers of Trading Standards in Scotland (SCOTSS) approved trader portal at www.approvedtrader.scot.

Anyone caught out by a scam or suspicious activity should report it using the national advice service Advice Direct Scotland’s tool at www.consumeradvice.scot or contact 0808 164 6000 for support. Victims of fraud should report it to Police Scotland on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

TSS is also urging people to check in with their older relatives to ensure that that they are aware of these scams.

Councillor Maureen Chalmers, chair of Trading Standards Scotland’s governance board, said: “Unfortunately, we have seen that people across Edinburgh and the Lothians have lost at least £50,000 to doorstep scammers in the space of six months. However, this is a significantly underreported problem, and there may be many more victims of such scams.

“Scammers are constantly adapting their tactics to take advantage of people, especially when many households are struggling to make ends meet with the cost-of-living crisis.

“So, it is more important than ever to remain vigilant and be on your guard.

“We urge consumers not to deal with cold callers and to seek local traders who have been vetted by Trading Standards and who have made a commitment to treat customers fairly via approved trader schemes.

“Do plenty of research into companies before agreeing to any work being undertaken, remembering that online adverts can be misleading and that reviews can be faked.

“It is advisable to check at least three different review sites and to get more than one quote for a piece of work.