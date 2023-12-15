Detectives appeal for CCTV o dash-cam footage to help trace three men who broke into West Linton Co-op

Thieves have made off with an undisclosed amount of cash after breaking into a Co-op store in the early hours of this morning.

Police say three men wearing dark clothing forced entry to the premises in Main Street, West Linton, at around 2.15am and stole a quantity of money before driving off in a vehicle in the direction of the A701. Detectives are appealing for information to help trace the men.

Detective Constable Liam Myers from Galashiels CID said: “Enquiries are at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“In particular we would urge anyone in the area with private CCTV or dash-cams to please check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance, such as a vehicle driving off at speed.