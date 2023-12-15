News you can trust since 1873
West Linton crime: Thieves break into Co-op store in West Linton and steal money

Detectives appeal for CCTV o dash-cam footage to help trace three men who broke into West Linton Co-op
By Ian Swanson
Published 15th Dec 2023, 11:06 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 11:22 GMT
Thieves have made off with an undisclosed amount of cash after breaking into a Co-op store in the early hours of this morning.

Police say three men wearing dark clothing forced entry to the premises in Main Street, West Linton, at around 2.15am and stole a quantity of money before driving off in a vehicle in the direction of the A701. Detectives are appealing for information to help trace the men.

Detective Constable Liam Myers from Galashiels CID said: “Enquiries are at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Police are appealing for information after an undisclosed sum of cash was stolen in a break-in at the Co-op in Main Street, West Linton.

“In particular we would urge anyone in the area with private CCTV or dash-cams to please check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance, such as a vehicle driving off at speed.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0313 of Friday, 15 December, 2023. Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”