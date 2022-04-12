Police confirmed that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit arrived at an address on Lennox Gardens on Tuesday afternoon following an earlier incident.

They have now left the area but police officers are expected to remain for another couple of days.

Officers originally attended the scene on Monday as part of an ongoing investigation and stayed overnight.

A spokesperson said on Tuesday morning: "Officers are at an address in Lennox Gardens, Linlithgow as part of an ongoing police inquiry. They are expected to remain at the address for some time.

"There is no cause for concern or risk to the public. Enquiries are continuing."

A 61-year-old man was arrested but has since been released.

West Lothian: Ongoing police presence at Linlithgow property as investigation continues

