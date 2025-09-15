West Lothian car deliberately set on fire in quiet residential street as police hunt for Uphall suspect
Around 12.50am on Wednesday, September 10, a black Ford Fiesta was deliberately set on fire in the West Holmes Place area.
Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. There are no reports of any injuries.
Officers are keen to trace a man who was seen in the area at the time. He is described as wearing all black clothing and cycling on a pedal bike.
Don’t miss out on the Capital’s biggest stories with our daily newsletter, which highlights the latest news. From breaking news to crime, business, local politics, sport and more.
Detective Constable Francis Sinnet said: “I am asking anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed something suspicious to get in touch.
“Similarly, anyone with private doorbell footage, CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact us as you may have captured what happened.”
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0127 of 10 September.