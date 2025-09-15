Detectives are appealing for information following an early morning wilful fire-raising in a quiet residential street in Uphall.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 12.50am on Wednesday, September 10, a black Ford Fiesta was deliberately set on fire in the West Holmes Place area.

Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. There are no reports of any injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are keen to trace a man who was seen in the area at the time. He is described as wearing all black clothing and cycling on a pedal bike.

Around 12.50am on Wednesday, September 10, a black Ford Fiesta was deliberately set on fire in the West Holmes Place area. | Google Maps

Detective Constable Francis Sinnet said: “I am asking anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed something suspicious to get in touch.

“Similarly, anyone with private doorbell footage, CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact us as you may have captured what happened.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0127 of 10 September.