West Lothian car deliberately set on fire in quiet residential street as police hunt for Uphall suspect

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 15th Sep 2025, 09:37 BST
Detectives are appealing for information following an early morning wilful fire-raising in a quiet residential street in Uphall.

Around 12.50am on Wednesday, September 10, a black Ford Fiesta was deliberately set on fire in the West Holmes Place area.

Most Popular

Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. There are no reports of any injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are keen to trace a man who was seen in the area at the time. He is described as wearing all black clothing and cycling on a pedal bike.

Around 12.50am on Wednesday, September 10, a black Ford Fiesta was deliberately set on fire in the West Holmes Place area.placeholder image
Around 12.50am on Wednesday, September 10, a black Ford Fiesta was deliberately set on fire in the West Holmes Place area. | Google Maps

Don’t miss out on the Capital’s biggest stories with our daily newsletter, which highlights the latest news. From breaking news to crime, business, local politics, sport and more.

Detective Constable Francis Sinnet said: “I am asking anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed something suspicious to get in touch.

“Similarly, anyone with private doorbell footage, CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact us as you may have captured what happened.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0127 of 10 September.

Related topics:West LothianPolice ScotlandSuspect
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice