A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a robbery in Livingston last weekend.

At around 12.45pm on Saturday, November 16, a 13-year-old boy was robbed of his mobile phone on Lanark Avenue, near to its junction with Carmondean Centre Road.

The 14-year-old youth was charged in connection and report will be sent to the Youth Justice Management Department.

Detective Inspector Keith Sinclair, Livingston CID, said: "We would like to thank the public for their help with our enquiry."