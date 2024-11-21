West Lothian crime: 14-year-old boy charged for stealing 13-year-old boy's mobile phone in Livingston
A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a robbery in Livingston last weekend.
At around 12.45pm on Saturday, November 16, a 13-year-old boy was robbed of his mobile phone on Lanark Avenue, near to its junction with Carmondean Centre Road.
The 14-year-old youth was charged in connection and report will be sent to the Youth Justice Management Department.
Detective Inspector Keith Sinclair, Livingston CID, said: "We would like to thank the public for their help with our enquiry."