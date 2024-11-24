A 30-year-old man was assaulted and robbed of his phone by two men in Bathgate on Friday, November 22.

At around 12.45pm, police officers received a report of the incident that had taken place a short time earlier on a path between North Bridge Street and Mansfield Street.

The injured man was taken to St John’s Hospital in Livingston and released after treatment.

One of the suspects is described as Asian and the other Polish. The Polish man was around 35 years of age. Both were wearing high-vis vests.

The incident took place at this path between North Bridge Street and Mansfield Street in Bathgate. | Google Maps

Detective Constable Emma Thaker said: “Enquiries are continuing and officers are studying CCTV from in and around the local area to establish more information on the circumstances surrounding this incident and trace the two men responsible.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area between 12pm and 12.45pm on Friday, who witnessed anything suspicious or has any information that may assist this investigation to contact us.

“I would also ask any drivers with dash-cam to please review their footage and get in touch if it holds anything relevant.”

Information should be passed to 101 quoting reference number 1451 of 22 November, 2024.