A 44-year-old woman was seriously assaulted in the early hours of Sunday morning in West Lothian.

Police officers in West Lothian are appealing for information following the serious assault in the Ivanhoe Rise area of Livingston at around 1.30am on Sunday, August 18.

The 44-year-old woman was taken to St John's Hospital in Livingston following the late night attack.

The incident happened around 1.30am on Sunday, 18 August, 2024 in the Ivanhoe Rise area, when a 44-year-old woman was seriously assaulted. | Google Maps

Detective Sergeant Keith Sinclair said: "Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact us. We are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw a red Ford Fiesta in the area to please get in touch."

Anyone who can help is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 2924 of 18 August, 2024. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.