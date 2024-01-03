Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been left with serious facial injuries after being attacked with a weapon in a West Lothian car park.

A 48-year-old man suffered serious facial injuries when he was assaulted in Livingston on Tuesday evening by another man who was armed with a weapon. It happened at around 11.45pm between the Asda Livingston car park and the Domino’s on Howden South Road. Police said the attacker left the area in a vehicle after the incident.

The victim, who was in the company of two friends, made his way home and was later taken to St John’s Hospital in Livingston for treatment to serious facial injuries. Detectives are appealing for information following the assault. The suspect is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 7in tall, with light brown hair.

Detective Constable Sam Plastow from Livingston CID said: “It appears that some form of altercation has taken place between the three men and the suspect which has resulted in the victim sustaining serious injuries. Enquiries are at an early stage and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened, or has any CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist our investigation, to please get in touch.