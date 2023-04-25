West Lothian crime: Another teenager charged in connection with Linlithgow Palace vandalism
Historic Linlithgow Palace damaged in vandalism incident
Police have charged a third teenager as part of an investigation into acts of vandalism at a West Lothian tourism attraction.
Linlithgow Palace, which was once home to Scotland's royals, was vandalised at around 9pm on Thursday, April 21. Historic walls and floors were defaced, and a 15th century fountain was damaged, said officers. After launching an investigation into the acts of vandalism, police charged two teenagers, aged 13 and 14 over the weekend. A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that another 14-year-old has been charged in connection with the incident. All three youths have been referred to the Children’s Reporter.
The visitor attraction is known for being the birthplace of Mary, Queen of Scots. It was originally constructed in the 12th century, and was rebuilt to be a grand residence for monarchs in the 15th and 16th centuries. It is now run by Historic Environment Scotland.