West Lothian crime: Another teenager charged in connection with Linlithgow Palace vandalism

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 25th Apr 2023, 08:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 08:31 BST

Police have charged a third teenager as part of an investigation into acts of vandalism at a West Lothian tourism attraction.

Linlithgow Palace, which was once home to Scotland's royals, was vandalised at around 9pm on Thursday, April 21. Historic walls and floors were defaced, and a 15th century fountain was damaged, said officers. After launching an investigation into the acts of vandalism, police charged two teenagers, aged 13 and 14 over the weekend. A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that another 14-year-old has been charged in connection with the incident. All three youths have been referred to the Children’s Reporter.

The visitor attraction is known for being the birthplace of Mary, Queen of Scots. It was originally constructed in the 12th century, and was rebuilt to be a grand residence for monarchs in the 15th and 16th centuries. It is now run by Historic Environment Scotland.

Linlithgow Palace, the historic home of Stuart kings and the birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots, was damaged and defaced in an act of vandalism, said police. PIC: Lost in Scotland/CCLinlithgow Palace, the historic home of Stuart kings and the birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots, was damaged and defaced in an act of vandalism, said police. PIC: Lost in Scotland/CC
