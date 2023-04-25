Linlithgow Palace, which was once home to Scotland's royals, was vandalised at around 9pm on Thursday, April 21. Historic walls and floors were defaced, and a 15th century fountain was damaged, said officers. After launching an investigation into the acts of vandalism, police charged two teenagers, aged 13 and 14 over the weekend. A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that another 14-year-old has been charged in connection with the incident. All three youths have been referred to the Children’s Reporter.