Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 62-year-old woman was left shocked when three men broke into her home in Livingston yesterday evening and stole a necklace.

Detectives in West Lothian are appealing for information after a house at Falcon Brae was broken into at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, January 31. Three men entered the property and made off with a necklace. The 62-year-old female occupant was at home. She was not hurt, but extremely shocked by the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first man is described as white around 5’10” in height, of medium build, with dark blonde hair, wearing blue jeans and a darker blue hooded jacket. The second man is described as white, around 25-years-old, 5’8” in height, of thin build, wearing a black mask and black gloves.

The third man is described as white, around 25-years-old, 5’9” in height, of thin build, wearing a black jacket, a black mask, and black gloves. They were last seen walking from the house towards Gowanbank.

Detective Sergeant Keith Sinclair of CID said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace these three men. As part of our investigation, we would be keen to hear from anyone who may have captured any footage on dash-cam or ring door cameras around the time of the incident.