West Lothian crime: 62-year-old woman left shocked after three burglars stole a necklace from Livingston house
Detectives appeal for information following West Lothian incident
A 62-year-old woman was left shocked when three men broke into her home in Livingston yesterday evening and stole a necklace.
Detectives in West Lothian are appealing for information after a house at Falcon Brae was broken into at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, January 31. Three men entered the property and made off with a necklace. The 62-year-old female occupant was at home. She was not hurt, but extremely shocked by the incident.
The first man is described as white around 5’10” in height, of medium build, with dark blonde hair, wearing blue jeans and a darker blue hooded jacket. The second man is described as white, around 25-years-old, 5’8” in height, of thin build, wearing a black mask and black gloves.
The third man is described as white, around 25-years-old, 5’9” in height, of thin build, wearing a black jacket, a black mask, and black gloves. They were last seen walking from the house towards Gowanbank.
Detective Sergeant Keith Sinclair of CID said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace these three men. As part of our investigation, we would be keen to hear from anyone who may have captured any footage on dash-cam or ring door cameras around the time of the incident.
“If you have any information that may assist our investigation, then please contact officers at Livingston quoting incident number 2843 of 31 January 2024. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”