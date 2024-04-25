Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A five-figure sum of jewellery was taken during a break-in at a property in Livingston yesterday.

Entry was gained to the property on Howatston Court between 7.45am and 1.15pm on Wednesday, April 24.

West Lothian police officers are appealing for information following the break-in. Detective Constable Matt Morran said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has any information which could help to contact us.

“I am also asking anyone who may have private CCTV or dash cam footage covering the area to please get in touch as you may have vital information that could help with our investigation.”