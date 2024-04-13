Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment following a serious assault in Fauldhouse last night.

The incident happened at around 11pm on Friday, April 12 on Victoria Road. Police are appealing to the public to help them with their investigations into this serious assault in West Lothian.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A serious assault happened at around 11pm on Friday, April 12 on Victoria Road, Fauldhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Kevin Clark said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this to contact us. We also ask anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”