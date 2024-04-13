West Lothian crime: 22-year-old man taken to hospital after serious Friday night assault in Fauldhouse
A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment following a serious assault in Fauldhouse last night.
The incident happened at around 11pm on Friday, April 12 on Victoria Road. Police are appealing to the public to help them with their investigations into this serious assault in West Lothian.
Detective Sergeant Kevin Clark said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this to contact us. We also ask anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 4108 of 12 April, 2024.